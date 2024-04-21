Uttara Bank opens relocated Nawabpur branch

Mohammed Rabiul Hossain, managing director and CEO of Uttara Bank, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a relocated Nawabpur branch of the bank at Mazed Sarder Tower on Hazi Osman Gani Road in the capital's Bangshal today. Photo: Uttara Bank

Uttara Bank has opened a relocated Nawabpur branch at Mazed Sarder Tower on Hazi Osman Gani Road in the capital's Bangshal today.

Mohammed Rabiul Hossain, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the branch, the bank said in a press release.

Md Ashraf-uz-Zaman, deputy managing director, and Md Abdul Khaleque Miah, general manager and head for Dhaka central zone, were present.

Among others, Md Rabiul Hasan, general manager of public relation division of the bank, along with other officials of the bank and local dignitaries were also present.