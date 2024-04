Mohammed Rabiul Hossain, managing director and CEO of Uttara Bank, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a sub-branch in Baniachong, Habiganj yesterday. Photo: Uttara Bank

Uttara Bank has opened a sub-branch in Habiganj's Baniachong upazila today.

It is the bank's 39th sub-branch.

Mohammed Rabiul Hossain, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the sub-branch, the bank said in a press release.

Among others, Md Rezaul Karim, deputy managing director of the bank, and Md Atiqur Rahman, deputy general manager and head for Sylhet zone, along with other officials and local dignitaries were also present.