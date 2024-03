Mohammed Rabiul Hossain, managing director and CEO of Uttara Bank, hands over a cheque to a Jhum farmer in Khagrachari recently. Photo: Uttara Bank

Uttara Bank recently distributed agriculture loans among underprivileged Jhum farmers in the Chattogram Hill Tracts.

Mohammed Rabiul Hossain, managing director and CEO of the bank, handed over cheques to jhum farmers, the bank said in a press release.

Among others, AMd Ashraf-uz-Zaman, deputy managing director of the bank, and Mohammad Liton Pasa Khan, deputy general manager and head for Chattogram zone, were also present.