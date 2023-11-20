United Commercial Bank strikes MoU with shurjoMukhi

Md Sekander-E-Azam, senior executive vice-president and head of transaction banking of United Commercial Bank PLC, and Mujtaba Fidaul Haq, managing director and CEO of shurjoMukhi Ltd, exchange signed documents of a memorandum of understanding at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: United Commercial Bank

United Commercial Bank PLC recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with shurjoMukhi Ltd, a payment system operator (PSO) authorised by the Bangladesh Bank.

Md Sekander-E-Azam, senior executive vice-president and head of transaction banking of the bank, and Mujtaba Fidaul Haq, managing director and CEO of the payment system operator, inked the MoU at the bank's head office in Dhaka, read a press release.

Under this MoU, the bank will provide payment gateway services to shurjoMukhi's various online merchants.

This agreement will help Visa and MasterCard cardholders make seamless transactions for online bill payments and shopping.

Among others, ATM Tahmiduzzaman, deputy managing director of the bank, Abul Kalam Azad, executive vice-president and head of brand marketing and corporate affairs, Mohammad Golam Yeazdani, first vice-president and head of digital banking and transformation division, and Arnob Aditya Mamun, senior manager, head of business of shurjoMukhi, were also present.