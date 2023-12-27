Banking
United Commercial Bank opens branch in Mymensingh

Arif Quadri, managing director and CEO of United Commercial Bank PLC, attends a new branch opening ceremony at Master Bari Plaza, Jamirdi in Valuka upazila of Mymensingh recently. Photo: United Commercial Bank

United Commercial Bank PLC recently launched a branch at Master Bari Plaza, Jamirdi in Valuka upazila of Mymensingh.

Arif Quadri, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the branch as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

"UCB has taken various initiatives to make banking services modern, safe, easy, and customer-friendly in the course of changing times. Along with banking services, implementations of welfare programmes in agriculture, education, health sector and environmentally-friendly green banking are sincerely practiced as part of CSR," said Quadri.

Among others, N Mustafa Tarek and ATM Tahmiduzzaman, deputy managing directors of the bank, and Abul Kalam Azad, executive vice-president and head of branding marketing and corporate affairs division, were also present.

