Union Bank opens two sub-branches

ABM Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of Union Bank, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate two sub-branches in Chattogram and Chapainawabganj from the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Union Bank

Union Bank recently launched two sub-branches in two different districts of the country.

The new sub-branches are located at Chowdhury Hat in Chattogram and Moharajpur in Chapainawabganj.

ABM Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the sub-branches from the bank's head office in Dhaka, read a press release.

Md Jahangir Alam, deputy managing director of the bank, and Ali Faroque Chowdhury, senior vice-president of Chowdhury Hat Bazar Welfare Association, were present as special guests.

Among others, Masud Rana, proprietor of M/S Five Star Bricks, along with senior officials of the bank, and local businesspeople of Chattogram and Chapainawabganj were also present.

