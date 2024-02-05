Union Bank opens two sub-branches
Union Bank recently launched two sub-branches in two different districts of the country.
The new sub-branches are located at Chowdhury Hat in Chattogram and Moharajpur in Chapainawabganj.
ABM Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the sub-branches from the bank's head office in Dhaka, read a press release.
Md Jahangir Alam, deputy managing director of the bank, and Ali Faroque Chowdhury, senior vice-president of Chowdhury Hat Bazar Welfare Association, were present as special guests.
Among others, Masud Rana, proprietor of M/S Five Star Bricks, along with senior officials of the bank, and local businesspeople of Chattogram and Chapainawabganj were also present.
Comments