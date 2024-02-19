Banking
Star Business Desk
Mon Feb 19, 2024 08:35 PM
Last update on: Mon Feb 19, 2024 08:37 PM

Union Bank opens Rajarhat, Kalarmarchhara sub-branches

Star Business Desk
ABM Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of Union Bank, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate two sub-branches -- Rajarhat sub-branch in Chattogram and Kalarmarchhara sub-branch in Cox’s Bazar -- from the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Union Bank

Union Bank recently opened two sub-branches in two districts.

The sub-branches are located in Rajarhat in Chattogram and Kalarmarchhara in Cox's Bazar.

ABM Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of the bank, virtually inaugurated the sub-branches as chief guest from the bank's head office in Dhaka, read a press release.

Among others, Md Jahangir Alam, deputy managing director of the bank, Ershad Mahmud, chairman of the Shukbilash Fisheries & Plantation in Chattogram, Abu Zafor, chairman of 10 No Padua Union Parishad, and Abu Ahmed, panel chairman of Kalarmarchhara Union Parishad, were also present.

push notification