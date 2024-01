ABM Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of Union Bank, attends an “Annual Risk Management Conference 2024” in Dhaka recently. Photo: Union Bank

Union Bank recently organised its Annual Risk Management Conference 2024 in Dhaka.

ABM Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the conference as chief guest, said a press release.

Among others, Shafiuddin Ahmed, deputy managing director of the bank, Md Jahangir Alam, deputy managing director and chief risk officer, and Mohammad Salah Uddin, head of risk management division, were also present.