Union Bank holds annual business conference

Md Salim Uddin, chairman of Union Bank, attends an “Annual Business Conference-2024” of the bank in Dhaka today. Photo: Union Bank

Union Bank has organised its "Annual Business Conference-2024" in Dhaka today.

Md Salim Uddin, chairman of the bank, attended the conference as chief guest, read a press release.

The chairman emphasised the importance of maintaining exemplary levels of customer service and business operations.

He encouraged all employees to strive to make Union Bank the foremost banking institution, setting a benchmark in excellence for others to follow.

This ambition, he noted, should be pursued with a steadfast commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction and ethical banking practices, ensuring the bank's continued growth and leadership in the financial sector.

ABM Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the event, where Mollah Fazle Akbar, vice-chairman of the bank, was present as special guest.

The managing director congratulated all participants for the success of business and advised all to achieve the business target set for 2024 by providing best possible customer service.

Among others, Shafiuddin Ahmed and Md Jahangir Alam, deputy managing directors of the bank, along with heads of division and branch managers were also present.