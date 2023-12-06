Union Bank gets DMD

Banking
Union Bank PLC has recently appointed a new deputy managing director (DMD).

The appointee, Md Jahangir Alam, was serving AB Bank as chief anti money laundering compliance officer and deputy chief risk officer, said a press release.

Alam has over 30 years' experience working in different financial institutions, ranging from first generation to third generation private commercial banks.

He obtained a master's degree in marketing and a bachelor's degree in law from the University of Rajshahi alongside an MBA from the Commonwealth of Learning, Vancouver in Canada.

