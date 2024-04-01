Union Bank celebrates 12 years of operations

ABM Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of Union Bank, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a programme at the bank’s head office in Dhaka celebrating its 12 years of prosperity in the banking sector. Photo: Union Bank

Union Bank recently celebrated its 12th anniversary at its head office in Gulshan.

ABM Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the programme as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

"Union Bank's success is due to the immense contribution of the board of directors of the bank, employees, customers, regulatory bodies and, above all, the people of the country," said Chowdhury.

Shafiuddin Ahmed and Md Jahangir Alam, deputy managing directors of the bank, were present as special guests.

Among others, senior officials and heads of division from the head office of the bank were also present.