UCB strikes deal with Bidyanondo Foundation

ATM Tahmiduzzaman, deputy managing director and company secretary of United Commercial Bank, and Faruk Ahmed, vice-chairman of Bidyanondo Foundation, exchange signed documents of a memorandum of understanding at the bank’s head office in Dhaka today. Photo: United Commercial Bank

United Commercial Bank (UCB) has signed a memorandum of understanding (UCB) with Bidyanondo Foundation, a charitable organisation.

ATM Tahmiduzzaman, deputy managing director and company secretary of UCB, and Faruk Ahmed, vice-chairman of the foundation, inked the MoU at the bank's head office in Dhaka today, the bank said in a press release.

According to this memorandum, UCB will provide financial assistance to the foundation for the establishment of special storage facilities for agricultural produce conservation.

Rejaul Karim Siddique, coordinator of UCB's agro CSR project and presenter of the "Matir O Manush" programme on Bangladesh Television, and Abul Kalam Azad, executive vice-president and head of brand marketing and corporate affairs division of UCB, attended the event.

Among others, Mohsinur Rahman, executive vice-president and head of the SME banking division of the bank, Saiful Islam, finance officer of the foundation, and Nitish Goldar, food officer, were also present.