UCB provides ‘Aro Maas’ devices to farmers in Cumilla

United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) today distributed a smart device named "Aro Maas (MoreFish)" to two groups of fish farmers in the Daudkandi upazila of Cumilla.

The device, powered by artificial intelligence, automates tasks and provides information about water content such as levels of ammonia, alkalinity, dissolved oxygen, etc.

To improve the fisheries sector through the use of modern technology, the bank provided support to farmers in 10 upazilas across the country under a project titled "Bhorosar Notun Janala", a corporate social responsibility initiative.

Anwar Farooq, former secretary of agriculture, attended the distribution ceremony as chief guest, said a press release.

Farooq praised the special project for the development of fisheries, livestock, and agriculture sectors and said that the spread of smart technology in the fisheries sector was very important.

"We are working with the aim of developing commercial agriculture and increasing the food security of the country. We have taken various initiatives to help marginal farmers," said ATM Tahmiduzzaman, deputy managing director and company secretary of the bank.

Among others, Hasan Rahman Ratan, managing director of Datasoft Manufacturing and Assembly Inc, the organisation that invented the "Aro Maas" device, Rezaul Karim Siddique, presenter of Mati O Manush, and Sakiul Millat Morshed, executive director and CEO of SHISUK, were present.