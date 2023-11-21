UCB opens branch in Matlab Uttar

Arif Quadri, managing director and CEO of United Commercial Bank PLC, inaugurates a Matlab Uttar branch of the bank in Chandpur today. Photo: United Commercial Bank

United Commercial Bank PLC has opened a branch of the bank at Matlab Uttar in Chandpur today.

Arif Quadri, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the branch as chief guest, said a press release.

Quadri said that UCB has taken various initiatives to make banking services modern, safe, easy and customer-friendly.

"Along with banking services, the bank is implementing welfare programmes in agriculture, education and healthcare sectors, and environment-friendly green banking is sincerely practised as part of corporate social responsibility," he said.

Among others, Md Shah Alam Bhuiyan, Mohammed Khorshed Alam, and ATM Tahmiduzzaman, deputy managing directors of the bank, and Azad Abul Kalam, head of corporate affairs and brand marketing division, were also present.