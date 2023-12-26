Banking
Star Business Desk
Tue Dec 26, 2023 10:10 PM
Last update on: Tue Dec 26, 2023 10:11 PM

Most Viewed

Banking

UCB opens branch in Ashulia

Star Business Desk
Tue Dec 26, 2023 10:10 PM Last update on: Tue Dec 26, 2023 10:11 PM
Arif Quadri, managing director and CEO of United Commercial Bank PLC, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a Baroipara branch of the bank at Fajar Ali Complex in Ashulia, Savar today. Photo: United Commercial Bank

United Commercial Bank PLC has launched a Baroipara branch of the bank at Fajar Ali Complex in Ashulia, Savar today.

Arif Quadri, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the branch as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"UCB has taken various initiatives to make banking services modern, safe, easy, and customer-friendly in the course of changing times," said Quadri.

Among others, N Mustafa Tarek and ATM Tahmiduzzaman, deputy managing directors of the bank, along with different executives of the newly-opened branch and head office of the bank were present.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

নৌকার প্রচার মাইকের আওয়াজ শুনলেই লোকজন পালিয়ে যাচ্ছে: রিজভী

বিএনপির সিনিয়র যুগ্ম-মহাসচিব রুহুল কবির রিজভী বলেছেন, আগামী ৭ জানুয়ারি ‘আমরা আর মামুদের’ একদলীয় ডামি নির্বাচন ঘিরে একদিকে চলছে রীতিমত রঙ-তামাশা, আর অন্যদিকে নৌকা-ডামির কামড়া-কামড়ি।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

নারায়ণগঞ্জ-২: নৌকার প্রচারে যাওয়া ৮ ভোটগ্রহণ কর্মকর্তাসহ ১২ জনকে শোকজ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification