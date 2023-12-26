UCB opens branch in Ashulia

Arif Quadri, managing director and CEO of United Commercial Bank PLC, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a Baroipara branch of the bank at Fajar Ali Complex in Ashulia, Savar today. Photo: United Commercial Bank

United Commercial Bank PLC has launched a Baroipara branch of the bank at Fajar Ali Complex in Ashulia, Savar today.

Arif Quadri, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the branch as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

"UCB has taken various initiatives to make banking services modern, safe, easy, and customer-friendly in the course of changing times," said Quadri.

Among others, N Mustafa Tarek and ATM Tahmiduzzaman, deputy managing directors of the bank, along with different executives of the newly-opened branch and head office of the bank were present.