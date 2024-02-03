UCB holds business meeting for Dhaka and Cumilla
United Commercial Bank (UCB) recently organised a "Business Meeting" for employees of Dhaka and Cumilla regions of the bank at a hotel in Dhaka.
Arif Quadri, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the meeting where senior officials and managers from both regions were present, said a press release.
A review of the bank's performance alongside expanding its products and services were discussed at the meeting.
The bank awarded the best performing branches of the bank for their outstanding performance.
Comments