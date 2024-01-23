TVS Auto avails Meghna Bank’s investment facility

Sohail RK Hussain, managing director and CEO of Meghna Bank, and Biplob Kumar Roy, chief executive officer of TVS Auto Bangladesh, pose for photographs after signing an agreement on investment facility at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Meghna Bank

Meghna Bank recently signed a collaboration agreement with TVS Auto Bangladesh, a joint venture company between Rian Motors Ltd of Bangladesh and TVS & Sons of India.

Sohail RK Hussain, managing director and CEO of the bank, and Biplob Kumar Roy, chief executive officer of TVS Auto Bangladesh, is also a manufacturer, assembler and marketer of two-wheelers in the country, inked the deal at the bank's head office in Dhaka, said a press release.

Under the agreement, the company's customers can now avail investment facility from the bank's Islamic banking wing for purchase of motorcycles for a period of three years under the flexible EMI facility.

Al-Mustaqeem, an Islamic banking wing of Meghna Bank, has offered varying features and repayment solutions for the bike lovers in the country to purchase from TVS Autos.

Among others, Kimiwa Saddat and Md Sadiqur Rahman, deputy managing directors of the bank, and Amar Nath Mazumder, chief financial officer of TVS Auto, were also present.