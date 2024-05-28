Trust Bank strikes deal to sell Sena Kalyan Insurance Company’s products

Brig Gen (retd) Md Shafique Shamim, managing director and CEO of Sena Kalyan Insurance Company, and Ahsan Zaman Chowdhury, managing director (in- charge) of Trust Bank, exchange signed documents of an agreement at the bank’s head office in Dhaka on Monday. Photo: Trust Bank

Trust Bank has signed an agreement with Sena Kalyan Insurance Company PLC to commence sales of the latter's insurance policies under a bancassurance agreement.

Ahsan Zaman Chowdhury, managing director (in-charge) of Trust Bank, and Brig Gen (retd) Md Shafique Shamim, managing director and CEO of the insurer, penned the deal at the bank's head office in Dhaka on Monday, according to a press release.

Under this agreement, the bank's customers can buy insurance products offered by Sena Kalyan Insurance Company Limited directly from the bank in line with the bancassurance guidelines of the Bangladesh Bank and the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA).

Other senior officials from both organisations were also present.