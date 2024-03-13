Trust Bank organises School Banking Conference in Barishal

Md Abdul Mannan, executive director of the Bangladesh Bank's Barishal office, releases balloons to inaugurate a “School Banking Conference” organised by Trust Bank as the lead bank at Shilpakala Academy in Barishal recently. Photo: Trust Bank

Trust Bank has recently organised a school banking conference as the lead bank under the guidance of Bangladesh Bank.

Md Abdul Mannan, executive director of the BB Barishal office, attended the conference as chief guest at Shilpakala Academy in Barishal recently, the bank said in a press release.

Akhlasur Rahman Bhuiyan, deputy managing director and chief risk officer of the bank, presided over the event attended by 45 banks operating in Barishal City and around 500 students, teachers, and guardians from 45 district schools.