Trust Bank recently opened its relocated and renamed Kalabagan branch at Green Landmark on Mirpur Road in the capital's Kalabagan.

Maj Gen Md Jubayer Salehin, adjutant general of the Bangladesh Army and vice-chairman of the bank, inaugurated the branch, the bank said in a press release.

High officials of the bank and invited dignitaries, among others, were present.