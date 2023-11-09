Trust Bank inks MoU with CA Property

Ahsan Zaman Chowdhury, deputy managing director and chief business officer of Trust Bank, and Iftekhar Hosen, president of CA Property Development, pose for photographs after signing a memorandum of understanding at the latter’s Vatara office in Dhaka on Wednesday. Photo: Trust Bank

Trust Bank Ltd and CA Property Development Ltd (CPDL) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) enabling the real estate company's customers to easily get housing loans from the bank.

Ahsan Zaman Chowdhury, deputy managing director and chief business officer of the bank, and Iftekhar Hosen, president of the real estate company, inked the MoU at the latter's office in Dhaka on Wednesday, said a press release.

Humaira Azam, managing director and CEO of the bank, Hasna Hena Chowdhury, deputy managing director and chief operating officer, and Ziaul Hoque Khan, chief business officer of the real estate company, along with other officials of the concerned organisations were present.