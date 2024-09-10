Trust Bank holds workshop on CMSME financing in Lalmonirhat

Md Ruhul Amin, executive director of the Bangladesh Bank Rangpur office, attends a workshop on “CMSME Cluster Identification, Cluster Engagement and Cluster Financing” organised by Trust Bank as Lead Bank in Lalmonirhat recently. Photo: Trust Bank

Trust Bank Lalmonirhat branch recently organised a workshop on "CMSME Cluster Identification, Cluster Engagement and Cluster Financing" in Lalmonirhat

Other banks of the district participated in it, while Trust Bank served as the lead bank of the programme, the bank said in a press release.

Md Ruhul Amin, executive director of the Bangladesh Bank Rangpur office, attended the programme as the chief guest.

Ahsan Zaman Chowdhury, managing director of Trust Bank, was present as the special guest.

TIM Zadeed, head of SME of Trust Bank, along with branch managers of other banks in the district and SME entrepreneurs, among others, were also present.