Trust Bank holds workshop on anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing

Hasna Hena Chowdhury, deputy managing director and chief anti-money laundering compliance officer of Trust Bank PLC, poses for group photographs with participants of the workshop, titled “Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism”, organised for senior officials of the bank’s Dhaka zone at the training academy in Dhaka recently. Photo: Trust Bank

Trust Bank PLC recently organised a daylong workshop, titled "Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML & CFT)", for its senior officials from the Dhaka region.

The initiative was aimed at raising awareness and enhancing the compliance capabilities of the bank's senior personnel in line with regulatory expectations and global standards.

Hasna Hena Chowdhury, deputy managing director and chief anti-money laundering compliance officer (CAMLCO) of the bank, inaugurated the programme as the chief guest at the Trust Bank Training Academy in Dhaka, according to a press release.

In her address, Chowdhury underscored the vital importance of strict adherence to AML and CFT regulations and shared key directives to ensure full compliance with both national laws and international best practices.

Md Rayhanul Islam, additional director of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), and ANM Kalim Uddin Hasan Tushar, joint director, served as resource persons. They delivered insightful sessions addressing the current threat landscape of money laundering and outlined effective mitigation strategies.

ABM Moinul Hasib, executive vice-president and deputy CAMLCO of the bank, also attended the event alongside other officials from the bank's head office.