Trust Bank holds annual risk conference

Humaira Azam, managing director and CEO of Trust Bank Ltd, poses for photographs with participants of an “Annual Risk Conference-2023”, which was held virtually on Sunday. Photo: Trust Bank

Trust Bank Limited organised an "Annual Risk Conference-2023", which was held virtually on Sunday.

Humaira Azam, managing director and CEO of the bank, attended the conference as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Ahsan Zaman Chowdhury, deputy managing director and chief business officer of the bank, Akhlasur Rahman Bhuiyan, deputy managing director and chief risk officer, Hasna Hena Chowdhury, deputy managing director and chief operating officer, and Salina Aktar Lipi, head of RMD, along with all senior officials of the bank joined the event.

