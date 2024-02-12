Trust Bank, bKash ink deal on corporate payment solutions

Humaira Azam, managing director and CEO of Trust Bank, and Kamal Quadir, chief executive officer of bKash, exchange sign documents of an agreement at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Trust Bank

Trust Bank recently signed an agreement with bKash for online payment solutions with host-to-host connectivity through the bank's corporate payment portal.

Ahsan Zaman Chowdhury, deputy managing director and chief business officer of the bank, and Moinuddin Mohammed Rahgir, chief financial officer of the mobile financial service (MFS) provider, inked the deal in Dhaka, the bank said in a press release.

Trust Bank Corporate Payment portal offers integrated services that enable users to execute banking transactions more efficiently.

After performing integration activities and ensuring technological and other capabilities, bKash has started executing bulk automated settlements using bank's corporate payment portal.

Among others, Humaira Azam, managing director and CEO of the bank, and Kamal Quadir, chief executive officer of the MFS provider, along with other senior officials from both organisations were also present.