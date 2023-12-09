Town hall meeting on client awareness held in Rangpur

Nurun Nahar, deputy governor of the Bangladesh Bank, speaks at a town hall meeting titled “Build awareness for financial security” supported by Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC at RDRS Bangladesh in Rangpur today. Photo: Islami Bank Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has arranged a town hall meeting styled "Build awareness for financial security", supported by Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC at RDRS Bangladesh in Rangpur today.

Nurun Nahar, deputy governor of the central bank, attended the programme as chief guest, read a press release.

In her speech, the deputy governor said that Bangladesh is moving forward.

"Banks and financial institutions have to provide sincere customer service to build a developed and prosperous nation by 2041 by materialising Smart Bangladesh. Import costs have increased due to various global challenges," she said, adding that expatriate Bangladeshis and their relatives should be more aware and responsible in overcoming challenges.

Abu Hena Humayun Kabir, director of the financial integrity and customer services department of the central bank, presided over the meeting, where Md Anwarul Islam, executive director of the BB Rangpur office, Md Saiful Islam Khan, executive director of the BB head office, and Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of Islami Bank Bangladesh, were present as special guests.

Among others, Mohammad Mahenur Alam, additional director of the BB, senior officials of BB head office and Rangpur office, senior executives and officials of Islami Bank and representatives and customers of different banks of Rangpur region were also present.