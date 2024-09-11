Tarek Reaz Khan made NRB Bank MD

Tarek Reaz Khan has recently been appointed as the managing director of NRB Bank PLC for a three-year term.

Prior to joining his new job, Khan was serving Padma Bank PLC as the managing director and chief executive officer, according to a press release.

He started his professional banking career with Standard Chartered Bangladesh as a trainee officer in 1997 and worked in different capacities, including senior management positions, particularly in the domain of retail and branch banking for 16 years.

He previously served at Premier Bank PLC, Bank Alfalah Bangladesh and Mutual Trust Bank PLC in his illustrious career of 30 years.

He had overseas attachment exposure in the UAE, India and Malaysia during his time with Standard Chartered Bank. He also had attachment exposure in Pakistan during his time with Bank Alfalah Bangladesh.

Khan has led multiple strategic organisational transformation initiatives across different banks, where he served and contributed significantly towards the fundamental improvement in the specific areas of business, risk, operations, support functions, technology and human resources, which ensured the growth of those banks.

He obtained his master's degree in marketing from the University of Dhaka in 1994.