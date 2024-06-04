Tanjil re-elected as chairman of Prime Bank

Tanjil Chowdhury has been re-elected as chairman of Prime Bank for another two-year term from 2024-26.

This is Chowdhury's third consecutive term as the bank's chairman, the bank said in a press release.

During his last two tenures, the bank received multiple accolades for its innovative products and services, environment and social governance, gender diversity and sustainability

He first assumed the role as the bank's chairman in 2020.

Chowdhury is the managing director of East Coast Group (ECG), a diversified conglomerate with more than 45 years of experience in energy and downstream hydrocarbons, and an adviser to British International Investment (BII), a UK-based development financial institution established in 1948.

He was also an elected director of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for two terms as well as the president of Bangladesh Merchant Bankers Association and the Solar Module Manufacturers Association of Bangladesh.

Chowdhury obtained his master's in international management (finance concentration) from King's College London (KCL).