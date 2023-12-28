Standard Bank holds annual risk conference

Md Habibur Rahman, managing director and CEO of Standard Bank Ltd, poses for photographs with participants of an “Annual Risk Conference-2023” at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Standard Bank

Standard Bank Ltd recently organised an "Annual Risk Conference-2023" at the bank's head office in Dhaka.

Md Habibur Rahman, managing director and CEO of the bank, chaired the conference, where Md Jabdul Islam, director of the Department of Off-site Supervision of the Bangladesh Bank, was present as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

More than 400 participants, including heads of all divisions or units of head office, deputy heads, and investment in charge alongside officials of the risk management division of the bank, attended the conference.

Md Ali Reza, chief financial officer of the bank, moderated the event, where SM Khaled Abdullah and Md Atiqur Rahaman, joint directors of the central bank, conducted important sessions on banking risk management strategies, regulations and implementation.

Among others, Md Siddiqur Rahman, deputy managing director and chief risk officer of the bank, and Md Mohon Miah, deputy managing director and head of investment risk management, were also present.