Standard Bank holds annual business conference

Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, chairman of Standard Bank, attends an “Annual Business Conference-2024” of the bank at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in the capital today. Photo: Standard Bank

Standard Bank has organised its "Annual Business Conference-2024" at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in the capital today.

Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, chairman of the bank, inaugurated the conference as chief guest, while Mohammad Manjur Alam, vice-chairman of the bank, attended the event, said a press release.

In his address, Ahmed expressed his satisfaction and congratulated all employees for the remarkable success achieved by the bank in 2023.

With the aim to contribute to economic development and build a Smart Bangladesh, he called upon all for performing collaboratively to keep up the progress of the bank by complying with Shariah and providing best services using state-of-the-art technology.

Md Habibur Rahman, managing director and CEO of the bank, chaired the conference, where Kamal Mostafa Chowdhury, Ashok Kumar Saha, Ferozur Rahman, SAM Hossain, Mohammed Abdul Aziz, Mohammed Shamsul Alam, Gulzar Ahmed, Md Zahedul Hoque, Ferdous Ali Khan, Kazi Khurram Ahmed, AKM Abdul Alim and Md Abul Hossain, directors of the bank, and Najmul Huq Chaudhury, Golam Hafiz Ahmed and AKM Delwer Hussain, independent directors, were present.

Among others, Md Mohon Miah, deputy managing director and head of IRM, Md Siddiqur Rahman, deputy managing director and chief operating officer, and Md Ali Reza, executive vice-president and chief financial officer, were also present.