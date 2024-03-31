Standard Bank holds 389th board meeting

Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, chairman of the Standard Bank, presides over its 389th board meeting at the bank’s head office in Dhaka today. Photo: Standard Bank

Standard Bank has held its 389th board meeting at the bank's head office in Dhaka today.

Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, chairman of the board of directors of the bank, presided over the meeting, the bank said in a press release.

Mohammad Manjur Alam, vice-chairman of the bank, Kamal Mostafa Chowdhury, Ashok Kumar Saha, Ferozur Rahman, SAM Hossain, Mohammed Abdul Aziz, Mohammed Shamsul Alam, Gulzar Ahmed, Md Zahedul Hoque, Ferdous Ali Khan, Kazi Khurram Ahmed, AKM Abdul Alim, and Md Abul Hossain, directors, were present.

Among others, Najmul Huq Chaudhury, Golam Hafiz Ahmed and AKM Delwer Hussain, independent directors, Md Mohon Miah, managing director and CEO (current charge), Md Siddiqur Rahman, deputy managing director, and Md Ali Reza, company secretary (acting), were also present.