Standard Bank, Hellopaisa ink deal on remittance service

Md Habibur Rahman, managing director and CEO of Standard Bank, and Moosa Manjra, chief executive officer of Hellopaisa, cut a ribbon to inaugurate the remittance service at the bank’s head office in Dhaka today. Photo: Standard Bank

Standard Bank has signed an agreement with Hellopaisa, a South Africa-based money transfer company.

Md Habibur Rahman, managing director and CEO of the bank, and Moosa Manjra, chief executive officer of the money transfer company, inked the deal at the bank's head office in Dhaka today, read a press release.

Under this agreement, expatriate Bangladeshis will be able to send money directly to their beneficiaries' accounts with any bank in Bangladesh through Hellopaisa.

Md Mohon Miah, deputy managing director and head of IRM of the bank, and Md Siddiqur Rahman, deputy managing director and chief operating officer, were present.

Among others, Md Mosharraf Hossain, senior executive vice-president and chief remittance officer, Md Ali Reza, executive vice-president and chief financial officer, Md Zakaria Mahmud, assistant vice-president of remittance department, and Fazlul Fayez Ullah, country head of Hellopaisa Bangladesh, were also present.