Standard Bank gets new vice-chairman

Standard Bank has recently elected a sponsor director for the post of vice-chairman of the bank.

The sponsor director, Mohammad Manjur Alam, has been running business with integrity and success for nearly 40 years as an industrialist, the bank said in a press release.

He is a former mayor of Chattogram City Corporation.

Alam is chairman of HM Steel & Industries, Alhaj Mostafa Hakim Bricks, proprietor of M/S Monzur Alam and managing director of Golden Ispat, Taher & Com, Golden Brick Works, Golden Steel Alloy Works, Al-Haj Mostafa Hakim Housing & Real Estate, Golden Oxygen, Al-Haj Mostafa Hakim Cement Industries, Golden Iron Works and Mutual Jute Spinners.

He is a member of the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce & Industry, a founder of Mostafa Hakim University College and Alhaj Mostafa Hakim Welfare Foundation.