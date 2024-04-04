Standard Bank elects Hoque as executive committee chairman

Md Zahedul Hoque has recently been elected as chairman of the Executive Committee of Standard Bank.

Hoque is the proprietor of M/S Zahed Brothers and a director of M/S Noor Oil & Food Products and M/S Arafat Limited.

He is the former director of the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce & Industry, a former member of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers & Exporters Association, and vice-chairman of Khatungonj Trade & Commerce and Khatungonj Trade & Industries Association in Chattogram.

He is a founding member of the Governing Body of Boalkhali Hazi Mohammed Nurul Hoque Degree College of Shakpura, Chattogram. He is also chairman of the executive committee of Chattogram Rising Star Club, and a life member of Army Golf Club, Dhaka.

Hoque is a life member of Chattogram Mother & Child Hospital and Chattogram Heart Foundation, a permanent member of Chattogram Boat Club, Chattogram Club, Chattogram Collegiate Club and Chattogram Seniors' Club.

He is the founder of Amenia Forkaniya Nuria Madrasha & Orphanage and Councilor of Chattogram Zila Kria Sangstha.

He obtained his bachelor's degree in business administration from Northeast Louisiana University in the USA.