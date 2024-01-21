StanChart wins ‘Renewable Energy Adoption Award’

Standard Chartered Bangladesh has won the "Renewable Energy Adoption Award – Bangladesh" at the ESGBusiness Awards 2023 for uplifting char-based community members, said a press release.

The bank initiated a project, titled "Solar Village", with Friendship, a social purpose organisation, which was recognised by the award committee for elevating the quality of life and building community resilience for all 750 residents of Ghughumari Char in Kurigram.

The char is located 15 kilometres away from the mainland and disconnected from our national grid.

Under the project, the remote island's infrastructure has been upgraded to include a 54-kilowatt solar micro-grid and 60 tube wells.

Both the organisations have also planted 1,350 saplings across the island to bolster climate resilience.

By providing access to essential resources, the bank is lifting participation among marginalised individuals and helping to build a sustainable community that lives in harmony with nature.

"We are happy to be recognised by international award bodies for the efforts we are making to support our communities," said Bitopi Das Chowdhury, head of corporate affairs, brand and marketing of the bank.

"The 'Renewable Energy Adoption Award' is a testament to Friendship SPO (Social Purpose Organisation) and Standard Chartered Bangladesh's collaborative effort, illustrating responsible renewable energy opportunities," said Runa Khan, founder and executive director of Friendship.