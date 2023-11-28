StanChart wins Mastercard Excellence Awards

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, chief executive officer of Standard Chartered Bangladesh, receives an award at the “Mastercard Excellence Awards 2023” from Atiur Rahman, former governor of the Bangladesh Bank, at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in the capital recently. PHOTO: Standard Chartered Bangladesh

Standard Chartered Bangladesh has clinched awards in three categories at the "Mastercard Excellence Awards 2023".

The categories are "Excellence in Mastercard Contactless (Issuing)", "Excellence in Mastercard Credit Business (International)", and "Excellence in Mastercard Business (Innovation)".

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, chief executive officer of the multinational bank, received an award from Atiur Rahman, former governor of Bangladesh Bank, at the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in the capital recently, said a press release.

"Standard Chartered Bangladesh remains dedicated to seizing new opportunities that enable us to deliver products and benefits that bring our physical and digital worlds together," said Bijoy.

"It is an honour to be recognised by our long-standing partner, Mastercard," he added.

With a strong focus on pioneering change and launching new customer-centric solutions, Standard Chartered Bangladesh remains dedicated to facilitating seamless, convenient, and faster payment experiences for all stakeholders.

The bank's credit and debit card offerings incorporate state-of-the-art innovation and technology, which help make a difference in the lives of cardholders.