StanChart, TMSS partner to give seeds to 2,000 onion farmers

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, chief executive officer of Standard Chartered Bangladesh, and Prof Hosne-Ara Begum, founder of Thengamara Mohila Sabuj Sangha, pose for photographs after signing an agreement recently. Photo: Standard Chartered Bangladesh

Standard Chartered Bangladesh has partnered with Thengamara Mohila Sabuj Sangha (TMSS) to initiate a project under which they will distribute onion seeds to 2,000 farmers in three different districts of the country: Bogura, Pabna and Faridpur.

Individuals and farmers in the target locations are currently struggling to grow onions due to the high cost of seed inputs. This intervention will significantly help to ease this burden.

The multinational bank is providing around Tk one crore to implement the project, the bank said in a press release.

By providing beneficiaries with high-quality onion seeds, the bank is helping to elevate overall crop productivity, which will catalyse a surge in yields.

This will not only aid in meeting the rising demand for onions but will also contribute to increased agricultural output.

This resilience is pivotal in navigating challenges such as market fluctuations, climate variations, and economic uncertainties – creating a more stable agricultural landscape.

"The introduction of quality onion seed inputs in areas such as Bogura, Pabna and Faridpur will have a transformative impact by driving agricultural practices towards a more productive, technologically advanced, and sustainable direction," said Naser Ezaz Bijoy, chief executive officer of the bank.

"We reckon through implementation of this project, we will help improve the social status of such marginal farmers along with mitigating the crisis of onion cultivation in near future," said Prof Hosne-Ara Begum, founder of TMSS.