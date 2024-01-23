StanChart partners with BRAC University for a course on financial crime

Md Masud Biswas, head of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit, Naser Ezaz Bijoy, chief executive officer of Standard Chartered Bangladesh, and Prof Mahboob Rahman, treasurer of BRAC University, pose for photographs after a launch ceremony for a certification programme, styled “The FCC Certification Program”, was held at the BRAC University Campus in Dhaka recently. Photo: Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered Bangladesh (SCB) and BRAC University recently launched a course, styled "FCC Certification Program," aiming to build knowledge, enhance professional development, and raise awareness on various aspects of Financial Crime and Compliance (FCC).

Jointly developed by BRAC Business School (BBS) and the SCB, the six-week-long course will be open to both graduate students and working professionals, the bank said in a press release.

The launching ceremony for the certification programme was attended by Md Masud Biswas, head of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit, Naser Ezaz Bijoy, chief executive officer of the SCB, and Mahboob Rahman, treasurer of the university.

This strategic partnership addresses a critical skill gap and aims to equip future talents with the expertise needed to succeed in the financial sector," said Naser at the event at BRAC University Campus in Dhaka.

"This is a critical milestone, where, for the first time in Bangladesh, a programme has been launched that brings banking and academia together."

Course participants will be equipped with the essential skills and abilities to identify the said activities, deal with the risks faced by financial institutions and other organisations, and ensure due compliance in a variety of scenarios.

Biswas said, "This initiative is designed to fortify participants with the necessary knowledge and skills to attain AML/CFT compliance."

"The certification programme aims to empower individuals by equipping them with comprehensive knowledge and practical skills, enabling them to identify, investigate, and prevent illicit financial activities."

Rahman said, "The FCC Certificate Program will surely provide a competitive edge to those who are willing to pursue a career in banking and finance."

"This industry-academia collaboration forms a strong foundation of many more such endeavours to develop talent needed in critical areas of the country in future."