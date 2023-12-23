StanChart contributes Tk 2.9cr to uplift 800 apiculture entrepreneurs with BASA Foundation

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, chief executive officer of Standard Chartered Bangladesh, and AKM Shirajul Islam, executive director of BASA Foundation, exchange signed documents of an agreement on uplifting apiculture entrepreneurs and local bee production in Dhaka recently. Photo: Standard Chartered Bangladesh

Standard Chartered Bangladesh recently signed an agreement with BASA Foundation to launch an initiative under which the organisations will jointly work to uplift local honey producers and create opportunities for entrepreneurs looking to sell and market honey-related products.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, chief executive officer of the bank, and AKM Shirajul Islam, executive director of the foundation, signed the deal, the bank said in a press release.

"Apiculture investment not only fosters the growth of honeybee populations but also cultivates a flourishing impact on our nation's agriculture sector by enhancing crop pollination, biodiversity, and overall agricultural productivity," Naser said.

"We are confident that the understanding between Standard Chartered Bangladesh and BASA Foundation will lead to a new level and allow both of us to contribute more to marginalised and vulnerable communities from this collaboration," Islam said.

The bank will contribute Tk 2.9 crore to implement this joint project.

This initiative focuses on three core goals, all of which aim to help 800 apiculture entrepreneurs to enhance food hygiene and safety, promote job and value creation, increase sustainable mechanisation, safeguard pollination, promote sustainable agriculture and empower local actors with end-to-end support.