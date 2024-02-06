StanChart appoints Anil as country chief financial officer

Standard Chartered Bangladesh has appointed Anil Kejriwal as country chief financial officer.

Anil will also join the bank's country management team, where he will continue in his role as global head of new financial reporting.

He joined Standard Chartered India in 2006 as head of finance, wholesale banking for South Asia, the bank said in a press release.

In 2012, he moved to Standard Chartered Singapore, where he held several roles over the course of the past 12 years, including global chief financial officer for client coverage, corporate finance product, and principal finance.

Prior to joining Standard Chartered, he worked for KPMG in Mumbai and Bangalore for 12 years, assuming various responsibilities related to audit and advisory functions.

Anil is a chartered accountant under the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

"I am delighted to welcome Anil to Bangladesh. His deep knowledge of diverse products, strong business acumen, and leadership skills will play a pivotal role in supporting the bank to sharpen focus, deliver enhanced performance and create greater value for customers and colleagues," said Naser Ezaz Bijoy, chief executive officer of Standard Chartered Bangladesh.

"I am confident that Anil's decades of experience and knowledge of our unique global network and clients will be key in driving business momentum across Bangladesh and beyond and help reinforce our commitment to be here for good," he said.