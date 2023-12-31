SQ Group avails Prime Bank’s services

Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank Ltd, and Md Warisul Abid, chief people and sustainability officer of SQ Group, exchange signed documents of an agreement at the former’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank PLC recently signed a Prime payroll agreement with SQ Group, an apparel manufacturing company in Bangladesh.

Mamur Ahmed, head of consumer sales of the bank, and Aloke Bagchi, group chief financial officer of SQ Group, inked the deal at the bank's head office in Dhaka, read a press release.

Under this payroll agreement, the apparel manufacturing company's employees will be eligible for privileged rates on consumer loans and credit cards while enjoying exciting payroll benefits from the other consumer banking products of the bank.

Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of the bank, and Md Warisul Abid, chief people and sustainability officer of the apparel manufacturing company, along with senior officials from both organisations were present.