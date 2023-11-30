Southeast Bank wins Mastercard Excellence Awards

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank, receives an award at the “Mastercard Excellence Awards 2023” from Helen LaFave, charge d’affaires of the US embassy to Bangladesh, at the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in the capital recently. Photo: Southeast Bank

Southeast Bank PLC has won awards in two categories at the "Mastercard Excellence Awards 2023".

The categories are: "Excellence in MasterCard Prepaid Business (International)" and "MasterCard Online Acquiring Business".

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of the bank, received the awards from Helen LaFave, charge d'affaires of the US embassy to Bangladesh, at the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in the capital recently, said a press release.

Atiur Rahman, former governor of the Bangladesh Bank and professor emeritus of the University of Dhaka, Md Sharafat Ullah Khan, director of the payment systems department (PSD) at the Bangladesh Bank, Md Motasem Billah, director of the PSD, Md Sarwar Hossain, director of the foreign exchange policy department, and Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager for Bangladesh at Mastercard, were also present.