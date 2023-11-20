Southeast Bank wins award from Wells Fargo

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank, receives an award of Wells Fargo’s “Global Treasury Management (Commerical Payments)” from Adi Kaushik, managing director, portfolio management & loan syndications & corporate and investment banking of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) at Wells Fargo Bank NA, at the former’s head office in Dhaka today. Photo: Southeast Bank

Southeast Bank PLC won a special recognition award in "Global Treasury Management (Commercial Payments)" from Wells Fargo Bank NA for its excellence in managing commercial payments.

Adi Kaushik, managing director, portfolio management & loan syndications & corporate and investment banking, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) of Wells Fargo, handed over an award to Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank, at the latter's head office in Dhaka today, said a press release.

Other senior officials of Southeast Bank and Wells Fargo Bank were also present.