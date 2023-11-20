Southeast Bank wins award from Wells Fargo
Southeast Bank PLC won a special recognition award in "Global Treasury Management (Commercial Payments)" from Wells Fargo Bank NA for its excellence in managing commercial payments.
Adi Kaushik, managing director, portfolio management & loan syndications & corporate and investment banking, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) of Wells Fargo, handed over an award to Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank, at the latter's head office in Dhaka today, said a press release.
Other senior officials of Southeast Bank and Wells Fargo Bank were also present.
