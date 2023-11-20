Banking
Star Business Desk
Mon Nov 20, 2023 08:25 PM
Last update on: Mon Nov 20, 2023 08:30 PM

Most Viewed

Banking

Southeast Bank wins award from Wells Fargo

Star Business Desk
Mon Nov 20, 2023 08:25 PM Last update on: Mon Nov 20, 2023 08:30 PM
Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank, receives an award of Wells Fargo’s “Global Treasury Management (Commerical Payments)” from Adi Kaushik, managing director, portfolio management & loan syndications & corporate and investment banking of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) at Wells Fargo Bank NA, at the former’s head office in Dhaka today. Photo: Southeast Bank

Southeast Bank PLC won a special recognition award in "Global Treasury Management (Commercial Payments)" from Wells Fargo Bank NA for its excellence in managing commercial payments.

Adi Kaushik, managing director, portfolio management & loan syndications & corporate and investment banking, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) of Wells Fargo, handed over an award to Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank, at the latter's head office in Dhaka today, said a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Other senior officials of Southeast Bank and Wells Fargo Bank were also present.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

আমি বাইরে বিশ্বাসই হচ্ছে না: খাদিজা

কারামুক্ত হয়ে বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে গিয়ে পরীক্ষা দিয়ে অবশেষে পশ্চিম মনিপুরীপাড়ায় বাসায় ফিরেছেন খাদিজা।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

পদত্যাগ কার্যকর হওয়া পর্যন্ত টেকনোক্র্যাট মন্ত্রী-প্রতিমন্ত্রীর অফিস করতে বাধা নেই

৫২ মিনিট আগে