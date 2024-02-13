Southeast Bank, Sonali Bank ink deal on payment gateway

Afzal Karim, managing director and CEO of Sonali Bank, and Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank, exchange signed documents of an agreement at the former's head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Southeast Bank

Southeast Bank recently signed a payment gateway agreement with Sonali Bank.

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank, and Afzal Karim, managing director and CEO of Sonali Bank, signed the deal at the latter's head office in Dhaka, the bank said in a press release.

In accordance with this agreement, Southeast Bank clients can make various transactions, such as government challan, income tax, VAT, travel tax, police clearance, nationwide educational institution collection, utility bill, pension plan installment, and other charge-fees at their convenience using Sonali Bank's payment gateway services.

