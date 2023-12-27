Southeast Bank settles ins claims of deceased priority customers

Banking
Star Business Desk
Wed Dec 27, 2023 09:52 PM
Last update on: Wed Dec 27, 2023 09:53 PM

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank PLC, and NC Rudra, chief executive officer of Meghna Life Insurance Company Ltd, jointly hand over the cheques to the families (nominee) of the late customers at the former’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Southeast Bank

Southeast Bank has settled life insurance claims of its two late priority customers' families worth Tk 15 lakh against "Esteem DPS" account, according to a press release.

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of the bank, and NC Rudra, chief executive officer of Meghna Life Insurance Company, jointly handed over the cheques to the families (nominees) of the late customers at the former's head office in Dhaka.

Other high officials of both the organisations were also present at the ceremony.

