Southeast Bank provides financial aid to farmers thru Ghashful

Southeast Bank recently provided financial assistance to grassroots level farmers across the country from its special corporate social responsibility (CSR) fund to help their cultivation and facilitate purchases of agri-machinery.

The financial assistance was channelled to farmers through Ghashful, a local non-government development organisation, the bank said in a press release.

Md Masum Uddin Khan and Abidur Rahman Chowdhury, deputy managing directors of the bank, handed over a cheque of the financial assistance for farmers to Aftabur Rahman Jafree, chief executive officer of the non-government development organisation, at the former's head office in Dhaka.

Among others, Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of the bank, and other senior officials from both organisations were present.