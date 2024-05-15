Southeast Bank provides financial aid to farmers from CSR fund

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank, hands over a cheque of financial assistance to Rasel Ahmed Liton, chief executive and founder of SKS Foundation, for distributing among farmers at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Southeast Bank

Southeast Bank recently provided financial assistance to grassroots level farmers across the country from the bank's special corporate social responsibility (CSR) fund to help their cultivation and facilitate purchases of agri-based machinery.

The financial assistance was channelled to farmers through SKS Foundation, a non-government development organisation of the country.

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of the bank, handed over the financial assistance to farmers at the bank's head office in Dhaka, the bank said in a press release.

Among others, Rasel Ahmed Liton, chief executive and founder of the foundation, along with other senior officials from both the organisations were also present.