Southeast Bank provides financial aid to farmers

Imrul Hasan, director of Community Development Centre, receives a cheque of financial aid to distribute among grassroot farmers from an official of Southeast Bank at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Southeast Bank

Southeast Bank recently provided financial assistance to grassroots level farmers across the country from the bank's corporate social responsibility fund to help their cultivation and facilitate purchases of agri-based machinery.

The financial assistance was channeled to farmers through Community Development Centre (CODEC), a non-government development organisation.

A cheque was handed over to Imrul Hasan, director of the NGO, at the bank's head office in Dhaka, the bank said in a press release.

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of the bank, attended the programme.

Md Masum Uddin Khan and Abidur Rahman Chowdhury, deputy managing directors of the bank, along with other senior officials from both the organisations were also present.