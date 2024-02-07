Southeast Bank organises conference on AI applications in banking sector

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank, poses for photographs with participants of a conference, titled “Generative AI and its Application in Banking Industries”, at Southeast Bank Training Institute in Dhaka recently. Photo: Southeast Bank

Southeast Bank recently organised an in-house conference, titled "Generative AI and its Application in Banking Industries" at the Southeast Bank Training Institute in Dhaka.

A total of 70 participants attended the conference.

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of the bank, attended the closing ceremony of the conference as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

In his speech, Hossain highlighted the significance of generative artificial intelligence in shaping the next era of banking operations and navigating challenges posed by international influences.

Among others, Khondkar Atique-e-Rabbani, managing director of Computers Ltd and founder member, treasurer and secretary general of the Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services, and Abidur Rahman Chowdhury, deputy managing director of the bank, were present.

Rabbani delivered a series of engaging presentations covering the future prospects of generative artificial intelligence in the banking sector.

The conference provided a platform for insightful discussions and knowledge exchange on harnessing the potential of AI in banking operations.