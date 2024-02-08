Southeast Bank organises business review meeting

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank, presides over a “Business Review Meeting-2024” of the bank at its head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Southeast Bank

Southeast Bank recently organised its "Business Review Meeting-2024" at the bank's head office in Dhaka.

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of the bank, presided over the meeting, where senior executives from the head office were present, said a press release.

At the meeting, business achievements were reviewed, and special emphasis was placed to provide innovative financial services leveraging the latest technology to ensure customer satisfaction.

Participants in the meeting gave special focus on bringing underprivileged communities under banking services at the grassroots level, disbursing SME loans on easy terms to promising entrepreneurs, ensuring modern banking services to retail customers, and contributing to the economic development of the country by setting up new industrial establishments in the corporate sector.

The conference also placed strong emphasis on accelerating the bank's recovery efforts concerning its classified and written-off clients.

Heads of branches, in-charges of sub-branches, and heads of offshore banking units of the bank virtually joined the event.